Bombay High Court grants bail to Sharad Kalaskar in 2013 Dabholkar murder case, questions his identification as assailant

The Bombay High Court clarified that it had expressed doubt due to the Test Identification Parade (TIP) conducted by the CBI officer inside his chamber.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Sharad Bhausaheb Kalaskar, convicted in the 2013 murder of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, raising doubts over his identification as the assailant.

Last year, the court granted bail to Kalaskar in a murder case of CPI leader Govind Pansare, citing incarceration for nearly seven years and the trial taking a long time to conclude.

Dabholkar, 67, a prominent anti-superstition activist who founded the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Pune on August 20, 2013. In 2024, a special court convicted his assailants — Kalaskar and Sachin Prakashrao Andure — and sentenced them to life imprisonment for the murder.