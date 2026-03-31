Bombay High Court grants bail to BEST driver in 2024 Kurla crash that killed 9

Bombay High Court granted bail to BEST driver Sanjay More on Monday, who argued that lack of proper electric bus training led to the fatal 2024 Kurla crash. (File photo)

Over a year after his arrest, the Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) driver who allegedly rammed a bus into pedestrians and vehicles in Kurla, leading to nine deaths in December 2024.

A single-judge bench of Justice R M Joshi on March 30 granted bail to Sanjay Datta More, who had approached the high court with an application after a sessions court had rejected his bail plea last year.

More has been charged with offences of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing grievous hurt and mischief punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A sessions court, while refusing relief to More, had referred to the Regional Transport Office’s (RTO) report, which ruled out a mechanical fault with the bus and observed that it was hard to believe that the accident was caused by a malfunction or brake failure.