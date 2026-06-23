‘Grave and serious issue’: Bombay High Court directs police probe into ‘forged’ orders

The Bombay High Court has ordered a police and cyber cell investigation into allegations that forged court orders were circulated in a family estate dispute (Image generated using AI).

Terming it a “grave and serious issue,” the Bombay High Court last week directed its Registry to file a complaint with the police and the cyber cell to investigate allegations that a lawyer forged court orders related to a family estate dispute.

“An extremely grave and serious issue has been brought to the notice of this court in the present interim application,” Justice Arif S Doctor observed in the June 18 order.

The court was hearing an interim application regarding the administration of a dead man’s estate. The applicant, the man’s son, claims to be the “true beneficiary” under his father’s last will and testament. In contrast, the original lawsuit was filed by the man’s wife, who claims sole ownership of the entire estate under a prior will.