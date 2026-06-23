‘Grave and serious issue’: Bombay High Court directs police probe into ‘forged’ orders

After a man discovered that adverse orders were passed against him in a family estate dispute, his legal team alleged that his former lawyer sent him forged documents.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 03:21 PM IST
Bombay High Court forged ordersThe Bombay High Court has ordered a police and cyber cell investigation into allegations that forged court orders were circulated in a family estate dispute (Image generated using AI).
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Terming it a “grave and serious issue,” the Bombay High Court last week directed its Registry to file a complaint with the police and the cyber cell to investigate allegations that a lawyer forged court orders related to a family estate dispute.

“An extremely grave and serious issue has been brought to the notice of this court in the present interim application,” Justice Arif S Doctor observed in the June 18 order.

The court was hearing an interim application regarding the administration of a dead man’s estate. The applicant, the man’s son, claims to be the “true beneficiary” under his father’s last will and testament. In contrast, the original lawsuit was filed by the man’s wife, who claims sole ownership of the entire estate under a prior will.

The applicant approached the High Court seeking a recall of orders passed in January and February 2025. He stated that the January 2025 order, passed in his absence, placed an injunction on the estate and barred him from dealing with it.

Also Read | Life convict freed using ‘fake Supreme Court order’ now booked for forgery in Bengaluru

Advocates Ryan D’Souza and Shivam Laturiya for the applicant told the bench that their client had appointed advocate Purvi Shah as his lawyer and that she had forged and/or fabricated the orders of the court and sent them to the applicant instead of the actual orders passed by the court.

The applicant argued that the real, adverse orders were issued only because Shah misrepresented that he was properly represented, even though he was not present.

Lawyer denies allegation

Appearing in person, Shah denied the allegations of forgery and fabrication, instead claiming that the applicant had fabricated the documents himself. Rejecting her claim, advocate D’Souza stated that his client was willing to face a formal inquiry to clear his name.

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Justice Doctor decided that a thorough criminal investigation was required before the underlying estate dispute could proceed.

“In my view, before proceeding further in the matter, the issue of how and at whose instance the orders (allegedly forged) have come into existence is crucial and must be investigated into,” the court noted.

The judge directed the High Court’s Registrar General to lodge a complaint with the competent police authorities and the Cyber Cell to uncover how the fraudulent orders were generated. Seeking an investigation report within four weeks, the judge clarified that the court has not yet ruled on the merits of either party’s allegations and will resume hearing the application once the inquiry concludes.

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Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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