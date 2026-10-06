Bombay High Court fines 2 lawyers Rs 52,000 each over ‘won’t spare you’ threat to judge

The Bombay High Court has held two advocates guilty of contempt for threatening a judicial officer during court proceedings and telling him, “We will not spare you”, and imposed a fine of Rs 52,000 each while referring the matter to the Bar Council for disciplinary action.

The court underlined that the legal profession cannot be equated with any other traditional profession, and lawyers have contributed to the country’s independence struggle, helped frame the Constitution and assisted courts in developing the law through research and hard work.

Justices Urmila Joshi Phalke and Raj D Wakode were hearing a criminal contempt reference against two advocates arising from proceedings before a civil judge, junior division and judicial magistrate first class, at Arni in Yavatmal district.

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“The legal profession cannot be equated with any other traditional professions. It is not commercial in nature and is stated as noble considering the nature of duties to be performed and its impact on the society…lawyers have contributed in the struggle for independence of the nation. They have helped in the framing of the Constitution of India and they have also assisted the Courts in evolving jurisprudence by doing hard labour and research work,” the court said on October 5.

It added that the nobility of the legal system is to be ensured at all costs so that the Constitution remains vibrant and to expand its interpretation so as to meet new challenges. “Thus, the lawyers who bring the cause to the Court are supposed to protect the rights of individuals of equality and freedom. The lawyers are supposed to be fearless and independent in the protection of rights of litigants. Thus, their role is significant,” the court said.

Justices Urmila Joshi Phalke and Raj D Wakode held that the statements were apparently made ‘to pressurise and terrorise’ the judge. Justices Urmila Joshi Phalke and Raj D Wakode held that the statements were apparently made ‘to pressurise and terrorise’ the judge.

Dispute over warrant

The case was listed before the Arni court on November 26, 2021, to check the status of a bailable warrant issued against an accused. After the judge recorded that the accused had remained absent despite the warrant, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him, following which his lawyer stated that the accused was present but had not entered the courtroom. However, when the accused was called, he was found to be absent.

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His lawyer then sought cancellation of the warrant and later stated that the matter had been settled between the parties. He also insisted that the informant’s evidence be recorded.

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The judge declined, noting that other accused were also absent and their presence had to be secured. According to the judicial officer’s account, the advocate then shouted in the courtroom, alleging that the court was troubling them, treating their cases differently and imposing higher fines, and threatened to complain against the judge and take action through the Bar Association.

Later, another advocate, who was the then president of the Arni Taluka Court Bar Association, entered the courtroom while the judge was dictating an order, and allegedly told him in Marathi, “जर काही रेकॉर्डवर घेतले आणि कार्यवाही केली तर आम्ही तुम्हाला सोडणार नाही तसेच तुमच्याविरुद्ध भ्रष्टाचाराचे पुरावे वरिष्ठ अधिकाऱ्यांना सादर करू,” which translates to: “If you take anything on record and act on it, we will not spare you. We will give evidence of corruption against you to senior officials.”

Conduct aimed to ‘terrorise’ judge

The high court held that the conduct of both advocates interfered with the administration of justice. It said that if they were aggrieved by the judicial order, they had an opportunity to challenge it. Instead, the threats had the effect of pressuring the judicial officer while he was performing his duties.

“The due administration of law is of greater importance than the success or failure of any individual,” the bench said, holding that the conduct of the advocates was aimed to “terrorise, pressurise the Judicial Officer”. The court said giving threats, addressing a judicial officer in a loud voice and preventing him from passing orders were serious acts, particularly when committed by an advocate who is an officer of the court.

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The bench held that the statements were apparently made “to pressurise and terrorise him from passing an order” and described the conduct as scandalous and amounting to misconduct.

The advocates denied the allegations and argued that the incident occurred during the heat of arguments. They also relied on unconditional apologies tendered by them later.

The court noted that the apologies were not offered at the earliest stage. It also recorded that the respondents had initially failed to appear despite service of notice in the contempt proceedings, leading to bailable warrants being issued against them.

“Apology is not a weapon of defence to purge the guilty of their offence, nor is it intended to operate as universal panacea, but it is intended to be evidence of real contriteness,” the court said.

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Referring to a Supreme Court verdict, it added, “Apology is an act of contrition. Unless apology is offered at the earliest opportunity and in good grace, the apology is shorn of penitence and hence it is liable to be rejected. If the apology is offered at the time when the contemnor finds that the court is going to impose punishment it ceases to be an apology and becomes an act of a cringing coward.”

The bench also said that where an advocate has a serious grievance against a judicial officer, the grievance can be taken to the proper authority. However, an advocate is expected to act in a dignified manner and maintain respect towards the court. The court said such respect is essential and that contempt jurisdiction protects not only the concerned judge’s ability to administer justice fearlessly and fairly but also the “fair name of the judiciary.”

Rs 52,000 fine, costs

The court held both advocates guilty of contempt but decided against imprisonment. It noted that while the law permits imprisonment, fine or both, fine is ordinarily the rule and imprisonment an exception.

“Present respondents have committed the contempt of Court,” the bench held, adding that considering they were practising lawyers and had subsequently tendered apologies, a fine and reference to the Bar Council would be adequate punishment.

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The high court directed each advocate to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 within two weeks and referred the proceedings to the Disciplinary Committee of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa for appropriate action. Each advocate was also ordered to pay Rs 50,000 as costs to the Public Welfare Account. Their total financial liability under the order was therefore Rs 52,000 each.