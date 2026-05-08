32 years after woman died in India, Bombay High Court revises payout to over Rs 10 crore based on Dubai income

The Bombay High Court said the mere absence of a formal qualification in interior designing could not be a ground to discard the victim’s earnings and professional work. (Image generated using AI)

The Bombay High Court recently enhanced the compensation for the family of a Dubai-based Indian woman who died in a 1994 road accident in Maharashtra from Rs 5.52 crore to over Rs 10 crore, holding that her high earnings in dirhams could not be disregarded merely because she lacked formal qualifications in interior designing or architecture.

Justices R I Chagla and Advait M Sethna noted that the victim, Kavita Sawlani, a 40-year-old project consultant based in Dubai, was travelling from Mumbai to Shirdi with her family and sister when the accident occurred, leading to her death.

Justices R I Chagla and Advait M Sethna were hearing the appeal filed in an accident case that occurred in July 1994. Justices R I Chagla and Advait M Sethna were hearing the appeal filed in an accident case that occurred in July 1994.

“Accordingly, we direct that the interest @ 9% p.a. to be payable from the date of the claim application i.e. 23 December 1994 made before the MACT by the respondents (original claimants) on the compensation of Rs 10,00,00,000/- due and payable to the respondents (husband and children of the victim), which is in accordance with law,” the May 6 order read.