Woman convicted in Pune doctor kidnapping case to walk free after 20 years

The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra government to release Deepti Deosthale, who has spent nearly 20 years in prison in connection with the kidnapping of Pune orthopaedic surgeon Dr Deepak Mahajan, holding that she was wrongly categorised as a convict required to serve 30 years in prison.

A Division Bench of Justices Sandesh Patil and M S Karnik passed the order on October 16, setting aside the state government’s September 22, 2025, order placing Deepti in the category of life convicts required to undergo 30 years of imprisonment, including remissions, before release.

Deepti’s mother, Leena Deosthale, was also convicted in the case and was released on remission in May last year.

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When contacted, Leena said Deepti would be released from Yerawada Central Prison after the completion of legal formalities and that she would speak to the media thereafter.

The case

According to the police, Leena, a lawyer, and her daughter Deepti, then an MBBS student and aspiring model, hailed from Nashik before moving to Pune, where they started the Blue Bird Detective Agency.

The police alleged that they recruited several men for the agency on the pretext of exposing a kidney racket purportedly operated by Mahajan, who was then head of the orthopaedics department at YCM Hospital in Pimpri.

According to the investigation, on June 29, 2006, Deepti allegedly disguised herself with a wig, spectacles and dentures to resemble Jassi, the popular television character from Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Accompanied by an employee of the detective agency, she went to YCM Hospital and left an envelope for Mahajan offering him the post of honorary surgeon at a proposed charitable hospital, with an honorarium of Rs 15,000 per month.

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On July 2, Mahajan went to a hotel room to discuss the offer. The police alleged that he was injected with drugs and died of an overdose. His body was subsequently dismembered with a surgical knife at a room in Uttam Nagar, according to the investigation.

When Mahajan’s wife, Dr Smitha, called him, the accused allegedly answered the phone, claimed he had been kidnapped and demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh. Smitha subsequently lodged a complaint at Deccan police station.

The police intercepted the extortion calls and, following leads from the investigation, arrested Leena and Deepti when they visited the detective agency’s office on July 7, 2006. Deepti was then about 25 years old.

The police recovered plastic bags containing body parts suspected to be Mahajan’s from locations in Katraj and Bhosari. The head and limbs were missing. Investigators also claimed to have seized a knife, a bent needle and a syringe allegedly used in the crime.

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In court

In December 2007, a Pune fast-track court sentenced Leena and Deepti to death after convicting them of Mahajan’s kidnapping and murder.

The two challenged their convictions in the Bombay High Court and argued their case themselves, following which the court appointed advocate Rohini Salian as amicus curiae.

On September 30, 2008, the High Court set aside their death sentences, holding that there was insufficient evidence to convict them of murder. It, however, upheld their convictions for kidnapping Mahajan for ransom and the life sentences imposed for that offence.

Both women challenged the High Court’s order in the Supreme Court. The state government also challenged their acquittal in the murder case. The matter remains pending before the Supreme Court.

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Leena subsequently sought remission through the District Legal Services Authority, citing a 2006 government resolution under which certain women prisoners could be considered for remission on grounds including age, physical weakness and completion of 14 years of rigorous imprisonment. The Sentence Review Board ruled in her favour.

Deepti’s plea for release

In an order dated September 22, 2025, the state government placed Deepti in a category of life convicts required to undergo 30 years of imprisonment, including remissions, under government resolutions dated May 11, 1992, and March 15, 2010.

Deepti challenged the categorisation in the High Court, which appointed advocate N N Gawankar as amicus curiae. He argued that she had not been convicted of murder and therefore could not be placed in a category meant for convicts required to serve a longer term.

Opposing her plea, the state relied on affidavits from prison authorities that described both women as “cantankerous and notorious” and alleged that they had flouted prison rules.

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The High Court refrained from commenting on their conduct and ruled in Deepti’s favour, holding that the categorisation was incorrect because she had not been convicted of murder.

The court noted that, as of September 30, 2026, Deepti had completed 20 years of actual imprisonment and 26 years when remissions were taken into account.

Under the government resolution dated March 15, 2010, women convicted of premeditated murder are required to serve a minimum of 14 years of actual imprisonment and may be considered for release after completing 20 years, including remissions, the court observed.

The Bench held that the resolution could not be interpreted in a way that allowed a woman convicted of a more serious offence to be released after serving fewer years than a woman convicted of a lesser offence.

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The High Court directed Deepti to furnish her address and contact details to the Superintendent of Yerawada Central Prison and report to the police station nearest her residence on the first Monday of every three months.