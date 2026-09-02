Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-Manager, death: CBI probe ordered by Bombay High Court

The high court directed the Investigating Officer "to conduct an investigation regarding all aspects surrounding the circumstances in which petitioner lost her life."

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
2 min readUpdated: Sep 2, 2026 11:49 AM IST
disha salian CBI probe bombay high courtThe high court has directed the CBI to register FIR in the death case of former celebrity manager Disha Salian, and record statement of her father Satish Salian. (File photo)
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The Bombay High Court on Wednesday, September 2, directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to appoint an officer to probe the 2020 death of former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian, record the statement of the petitioner, Satish Salian, father of the deceased, and register an FIR in the case.

The high court directed the Investigating Officer (IO) “to conduct an investigation regarding all aspects surrounding the circumstances in which petitioner lost her life.”

“Nobody shall be treated as an accused, unless in the opinion of the IO there are sufficient grounds to raise reasonable suspicion against him depending on the material collected under the investigation,” the HC held.

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It also directed the officers of Malwani Police Station, Mumbai to hand over all necessary papers and articles to the Investigating Officer of CBI and disposed of the plea, adding that the probe should be carried out under the provisions of the  Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 and “if the offence is made out, appropriate report be filed before the competent court.”

“In case the investigation reveals that no offence is made out, appropriate summary be filed before the competent court. But in that case, the petitioner shall have a right to file the protest petition challenging such report,” a bench of Justices Sarang V Kotwal and Ranjitsinha R Bhonsale said.

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Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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