Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-Manager, death: CBI probe ordered by Bombay High Court

The high court has directed the CBI to register FIR in the death case of former celebrity manager Disha Salian, and record statement of her father Satish Salian. (File photo)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday, September 2, directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to appoint an officer to probe the 2020 death of former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian, record the statement of the petitioner, Satish Salian, father of the deceased, and register an FIR in the case.

The high court directed the Investigating Officer (IO) “to conduct an investigation regarding all aspects surrounding the circumstances in which petitioner lost her life.”

“Nobody shall be treated as an accused, unless in the opinion of the IO there are sufficient grounds to raise reasonable suspicion against him depending on the material collected under the investigation,” the HC held.