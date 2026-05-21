Bombay High Court trashes conspiracy FIRs against Mumbai prosecutor, says public prosecutor is not a ‘post box’

The Bombay High Court held that the registration of FIRs against the petitioners is an abuse of the process of law. (AI-generated image)

The Bombay High Court, in a case concerning FIRs alleging a conspiracy involving a special public prosecutor, police officers and private persons to falsely implicate a businessman in criminal cases, quashed the proceedings, observing that a public prosecutor is not like a “post box” and he does not act on the “dictates of the state government”.

Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Suman Shyam noted that the power of the police to register and investigate cases is not “unbridled” and that courts can intervene where a complaint is actuated by mala fide intentions.

“The role of the public prosecutor is important in criminal administration of justice. He is the representative of the state, and he is appointed by the state. But the public prosecutor is not like a post box, and he does not act on the dictates of the state government. The court is not bound by the opinion of the public prosecutor and is free to assess whether a prima facie case is made out or not,” the May 20 order of the Bombay High Court read.