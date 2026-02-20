Bombay High Court closes 79-year-old property suit over 2,900 acres of land in North Mumbai

After prolonged proceedings, the consent terms were agreed upon by five signatories, and the suit was disposed of. (File Photo)

Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court disposed of one of the oldest suits pending before it, dating back to 1947, the year India gained independence. After nearly 79 years of litigation, the fourth generation of the original landowners reached a settlement in a dispute related to a property in North Mumbai’s Dahisar.

“The present parties to the suit are the fourth generation of the descendants of the deceased, who have finally settled all the disputes which are the subject matter of the suit that have remained pending since the past about three-quarters of a century and filed consent terms which records the settlement that is arrived at between them,” Justice Farhan P Dubash said in his order passed on February 5.