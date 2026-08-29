Bombay High Court pulls up drug regulatory body over Cipla licence cancellation

The Bombay High Court on Saturday pulled up the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for “going overboard” and questioned its transparency while hearing a plea by Cipla Pharma regarding an order cancelling its licence. The authority informed the court that the impugned order would be withdrawn immediately.
The FDA officers, during an inspection conducted on Cipla Pharma premises in June, allegedly found irregularities involving packaging and advertising material related to certain tablets, following which the authority cancelled its licence.
“Notice of hearing was given on August 26 on a state holiday, and your office was not open. How is it appropriate, fair and transparent? This is what we keep on telling you. You are doing a laudable job, an appreciable job, but working overboard. And this is not the first time this has happened,” Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge orally questioned FDA.
“As you normally say, justice must not only be done, but must appear to be done. Show us that you had given them sufficient time for hearing. You have followed a wrong procedure and set it aside. We are giving you a chance. You have done something high-handedly,” the judge added.
After the government lawyer claimed that a hearing for the company was contemplated under Section 66 of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, the bench, also comprising Justice Gautam A Ankhad, questioned why the department then issued notice to the petitioner. “How is your order sustainable considering violation of natural justice?” Justice Ankhad orally questioned.
Fresh notice before September 4
Thereafter, the state lawyer, on instructions from the FDA officers, informed the bench that the “impugned order would stand withdrawn forthwith” and fresh notices would be served on Cipla Pharma before September 4.
The High Court noted that whenever the petitioners desired, a hearing would be arranged by issuing them a specific show-cause notice based on previous communications between the petitioner company and the FDA, along with the additional material and detailed reply to be given by the company in response to the notice by September 11.
The court also said that if the department, without laying down any precedent, deemed it appropriate to arrange a personal hearing with five-day prior notice, the petitioner shall not seek any excuse of its representative falling ill or any other reason.
“Since some actions of the department impugned by the petitioners in this petition fell on a non-working day / State holiday, we would advise the department, unless there is a dire urgency or an emergency situation, not to hold such hearings on holidays,” the High Court noted and disposed of the plea.