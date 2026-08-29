Bombay High Court pulls up drug regulatory body over Cipla licence cancellation

The Bombay High Court on Saturday pulled up the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for “going overboard” and questioned its transparency while hearing a plea by Cipla Pharma regarding an order cancelling its licence. The authority informed the court that the impugned order would be withdrawn immediately.

The FDA officers, during an inspection conducted on Cipla Pharma premises in June, allegedly found irregularities involving packaging and advertising material related to certain tablets, following which the authority cancelled its licence.

“Notice of hearing was given on August 26 on a state holiday, and your office was not open. How is it appropriate, fair and transparent? This is what we keep on telling you. You are doing a laudable job, an appreciable job, but working overboard. And this is not the first time this has happened,” Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge orally questioned FDA.