‘Disturbing’: Bombay High Court warns mother against ‘possessiveness’, depriving 8-year-old son of father’s love

In any case, the child's custody is with the mother and the father is only seeking access for a limited period during the vacation, the Bombay High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Bombay High Court news: The Bombay High Court has flagged what it described as the “possessiveness” of a mother towards her eight-year-old son while hearing a custody and visitation dispute, observing that excessive resistance to the father’s access could emotionally distance the child from him and adversely affect the boy’s development.

A bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande was hearing an interim application filed by the father in a pending family court appeal seeking vacation access to his minor son during the summer break from May 1 to May 31.

“What we have noted is, the possessiveness of the mother, the custodial parent and we are informed by the learned counsel representing the wife that the child has been referred to a Psychologist. We really find this to be disturbing as had the child been permitted to enjoy the company of both his parents i.e. mother and father and since we are of the view that the presence of both the parents in the life of the child is of great significance, which assist him in developing into a healthy individual, and if this would be permitted, probably there would be no need for the child to be referred to Psychologist,” the court said on May 6.