‘A message loud and clear’: Here’s why Bombay High Court imposed costs of Rs 11 on two senior BMC officials

The petitioners had to approach the Bombay High Court due to inaction on the part of the BMC, the court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Bombay High Court news: The Bombay High Court recently imposed costs of Rs 11 each on two senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for delaying action against a ward officer who had failed to act on an unauthorised construction.

The bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Abhay J Mantri observed that the costs need to be imposed to send a message to the corporation that the orders of every court should be acted upon promptly.

Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Abhay J Mantri heard the matter on February 9. Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Abhay J Mantri heard the matter on February 9.

“In order to ensure that the message goes out loud and clear to the Corporation that the orders of every Court should be acted upon with promptitude, we are imposing costs of Rs 11/- (Rs Eleven only), to be paid by Mrs Chanda Jadhav, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Zone-I), and by Dr Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City), from their respective salary accounts,” the order dated February 9 read.