Bombay High Court pulls up government, BMC over illegal hawking in Goregaon

Petitioner Goregan Merchants Association, has raised concerns over "rampant issue of illegal hawkers occupying public spaces in the western suburb of Goregaon and causing severe inconvenience to the citizens of Mumbai." (Express File Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled up state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for insufficient action against unauthorised hawkers in Mumbai and said that the officers were supposed to act as protectors for the public while dealing with the issue and also raised concern over attack against elderly person who raised voice against illegal hawkers.

A bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata was hearing plea seeking strict implementation of past court directions to regulate street vending and to ensure that public pathways remain accessible and safe for commuters.

Petitioner Goregan Merchants Association, has raised concerns over “rampant issue of illegal hawkers occupying public spaces in the western suburb of Goregaon and causing severe inconvenience to the citizens of Mumbai.” The petitioners raised grievances over “prevailing lawlessness” and “rampant hooliganism” outside the Goregaon West railway station and the adjoining road, the Aarey Road junction.