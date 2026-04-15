Bombay High Court pulls up government, BMC over illegal hawking in Goregaon

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled up state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for insufficient action against unauthorised hawkers in Mumbai and said that the officers were supposed to act as protectors for the public while dealing with the issue and also raised concern over attack against elderly person who raised voice against illegal hawkers.
A bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Kamal R Khata was hearing plea seeking strict implementation of past court directions to regulate street vending and to ensure that public pathways remain accessible and safe for commuters.
Petitioner Goregan Merchants Association, has raised concerns over “rampant issue of illegal hawkers occupying public spaces in the western suburb of Goregaon and causing severe inconvenience to the citizens of Mumbai.” The petitioners raised grievances over “prevailing lawlessness” and “rampant hooliganism” outside the Goregaon West railway station and the adjoining road, the Aarey Road junction.
Advocate Bahraiz Irani for the petitioner association claimed the hawkers were harassing the bystanders and no action was taken despite several complaints made to the authorities. Irani claimed someone informs the hawkers before the BMC van to act against illegal hawkers arrives.
“People are being attacked. There was an elderly person beaten black and blue,” Justice Khata orally remarked.
Government lawyer submitted that it had written to the BMC to provide vans in two shifts and police officers will remain while taking action.
Advocate Jamshed Mistry, who was appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter, said there were grievances about conditions outside railway stations and something has to be done as we had a “horrific” incident of stampede at Elphinstone road (now Prabhadevi) in 2017.
The court was informed that the accused persons in the matter were arrested and were later released on bail.
“Why is this happening? Why are you (authorities) not doing what you are supposed to do? You are for the public. You were to be given police protection. Directions were given. What more is required?” the judges orally questioned authorities.
When Mistry said that the state government ought to act as they have not denied of having powers for taking steps, the judges said “officers are protectors.” Granting time to authority to file affidavit detailing the actions taken, the HC posted further hearing to April 21.