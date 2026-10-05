‘If citizens being removed, what is purpose of SIR?’ Bombay High Court asks Election Commission

Stating that the Election Commission has an obligation to ensure all citizens are on the electoral rolls, the High Court of Bombay at Goa on Monday asked what the purpose of “this entire SIR process” if citizens are being removed from the voters’ list.

“If citizens are excluded, what will we do with SIR?” the HC asked.

Hearing a petition where names of six members of a family had been deleted from the electoral rolls after their Form 8 applications for a change of address were rejected, the HC said the voter is facing “a Catch-22 situation” in this matter.

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A division bench of Justices Amit S Jamsandekar and Valmiki Menezes said, “If a gentleman comes and says ‘I have shifted, I am giving you [ECI] Form 8 [for change of address]’. You cannot tell him ‘I will not hear you’…You can’t do that… because the roll that is being referred to in Rule 21 [Registration of Electors Rules, 1960] is the existing roll, not the draft roll.”