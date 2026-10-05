‘If citizens being removed, what is purpose of SIR?’ Bombay High Court asks Election Commission

4 min readPanajiOct 5, 2026 10:21 PM IST
Stating that the Election Commission has an obligation to ensure all citizens are on the electoral rolls, the High Court of Bombay at Goa on Monday asked what the purpose of “this entire SIR process” if citizens are being removed from the voters’ list.
“If citizens are excluded, what will we do with SIR?” the HC asked.
Hearing a petition where names of six members of a family had been deleted from the electoral rolls after their Form 8 applications for a change of address were rejected, the HC said the voter is facing “a Catch-22 situation” in this matter.
A division bench of Justices Amit S Jamsandekar and Valmiki Menezes said, “If a gentleman comes and says ‘I have shifted, I am giving you [ECI] Form 8 [for change of address]’. You cannot tell him ‘I will not hear you’…You can’t do that… because the roll that is being referred to in Rule 21 [Registration of Electors Rules, 1960] is the existing roll, not the draft roll.”
It said, “Everything must be seen qua the existing roll, otherwise the voter has absolutely no way out of this… look at this complete Catch-22 situation before him. If he gives Form 6, it is a false declaration. He gives Form 8…you say ‘I cannot accept it and you must give the enumeration’. He says ‘I don’t want to give the enumeration’. But [Rule] 21 says you have to hear him before removing his name… not from the draft, from the original roll.”
The bench said the ECI has an obligation to ensure all the citizens are on the list. “If citizens are excluded, what will we do with SIR? If citizens are being removed from the list, then what is the purpose of this entire SIR process?,” it asked.
The petitioners – Paresh Salgaoncar and five members of his family – had moved to a new house in the same Santa Cruz Assembly constituency eight years ago and were instructed by the booth-level officer (BLO) to submit Form 8 for change of address.
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The petitioners submitted that the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer informed them that their EPICs (Electors Photo Identity Cards) had been deleted from the rolls and consequently, their Form 8 applications could not be processed. The only recourse available was to submit Form 6 (which is for new voters) since there was no option in ERONET for reviewing or restoring the deleted EPICs.
‘No voter should sign a false declaration’
“…in the enumeration form, the declarations are such that I have to declare in a pre-filled form for a ward, where I used to reside…I have to make a declaration that please include me in that same place, and I state that I am not there in any other place. How will a person make such a declaration when he knows he is in another place? The moment he makes such a declaration, he is open to prosecution,” the court said.
“We are asking this. Why will he sign this? This is a false statement…Why should he give a false declaration? No voter should sign this,” the bench said.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) told the court that the guidelines clearly state that if someone has not submitted the enumeration form, their name is liable to be deleted from the roll.
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“In case an elector is unable to submit their filled-in enumeration form within the specified time, they may fill Form 6 along with declaration for inclusion during the claims and objection period…Ordinarily, Form 8 is by a person whose name is there in the draft roll, but says I am no longer residing here and I have shifted. He submits his Form 8 because it refers to an existing residence on the roll. So, if you are not there on the draft roll only, what entry am I transferring under Form 8? I can’t transfer a non-existent entry,” the counsel for ECI said.