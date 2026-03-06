Bombay High Court upholds Rs 30.45 lakh arbitral award in ‘Jai Hanuman’ telecast dispute

The Bombay High Court emphasised that arbitral awards cannot be disturbed merely because another interpretation of the contract is possible. (Image enhanced using AI/ Credit: Credit: Ultra Bhakti YouTube channel)

The Bombay High Court has refused to set aside an arbitral award directing broadcaster Polimer Media Private Limited to pay Rs 30.45 lakh with interest to Ultra Media and Entertainment Private Limited in a dispute over the telecast rights of the television serial Jai Hanuman.

Justice Gauri Godse held that the arbitral tribunal’s interpretation of the licensing agreement between the parties was a plausible reading of the contract, and therefore outside the limited scope of interference under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

"By reading the agreement as a whole, the interpretation made by the learned arbitrator is possible, as well as a plausible view that the respondent was entitled to the license fees for all 350 episodes, which was the essence of the contract,"