Bombay High Court allows Rs 20 lakh for each Goa nightclub fire victim

The Bombay High Court has directed the management of the Arpora nightclub fire tragedy in Goa to deposit Rs 20 lakh for each victim, in addition to the Rs 2 lakh already paid to its employee as ex-gratia compensation.

On November 2, a bench of Justice Valmiki Menezes and Amit S Jamsandekar passed the order while hearing a suo motu PIL initiated following the deadly fire at the Goa nightclub.

Directing the nightclub’s management to deposit Rs 20 lakh for each victim as “ex gratia payment”, the court clarified that if in subsequent proceedings, the award directed is lower than the amount deposited, it “shall not, under any circumstances, be refunded” to them.

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The order added, “Insofar as the claims of 20 employees pending before the Labour Commissioner under the Workmen’s Compensation Act are concerned, the amounts deposited pursuant to this order shall be adjusted against any final award or order that may be passed in the said proceedings.”

Justice Valmiki Menezes and Amit S Jamsandekar heard a suo moto PIL over fire which broke out at a nightclub in North Goa’s Arpora in December 2025. Justice Valmiki Menezes and Amit S Jamsandekar heard a suo moto PIL over fire which broke out at a nightclub in North Goa’s Arpora in December 2025.

Goa nightclub fire incident

The chargesheet filed in connection with the December 6, 2025, fire at Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa had earlier revealed several lapses that contributed to the blaze and how the owners acted afterwards. The fire had killed 25 people. With no exit door or ventilation in the basement area, many who had been employed at the club and working in the kitchen and some patrons seeking shelter in the basement from the fire on the first floor seemed to have suffocated to death, the investigators said.

The chargesheet stated that the nightclub was at a precarious location, in the middle of a saltpan, and that it had no fire safety equipment, no emergency evacuation plan, and no emergency exit doors in the basement and upper deck floor.

“The interior of the upper ground/ deck floor was made up of dried reed grass, bamboo, wood and other combustible materials. To make the establishment soundproof, acoustic foam sheets were fixed below the roof’s metal sheets. Despite having knowledge that fireworks in an enclosed and crowded premises could cause a major fire hazard, they all allowed and facilitated the fireworks during the events,” it said.

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Following the fire incident, a PIL was filed seeking ex-gratia compensation for each victim.

The management of the Nightclub had paid Rs 2 lakh as ex gratia compensation to its employees, and offered to pay Rs 20 lakh for each victim, including five tourists who were present at the nightclub.

The victims’ advocate, appointed through legal aid, opposing the Rs 20 lakh offered, submitted that the fair compensation should be an amount not less than Rs 50 lakh for each victim.

On the other hand, Senior Advocate S S Kantak, appearing for the nightclub, submitted that the management has offered Rs 20 lakh for each victim, without prejudice to the LLP’s rights and contentions.

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He submitted that complaints concerning four of the five tourists were pending before the Haryana District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, and accordingly, asked for Rs 20 lakh deposited for each of them to be adjusted against any amount that may be awarded in those proceedings.

The matter is next listed on December 2.