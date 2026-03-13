4-week deadline: Why Bombay High Court refused to stop eviction of Air India employees from colony on airport land

The Bombay High Court declined to interfere with the eviction officer’s orders, allowing authorities to proceed with the removal of occupants from the Mumbai airport land. (Image generated using AI)

Bombay High Court news: In a ruling concerning a long-running dispute over residential quarters in the Air India housing colonies near Mumbai airport, the Bombay High Court has dismissed a batch of appeals filed by several Air India employees challenging eviction orders passed against them under the Airports Authority of India Act.

Justice Sharmila U Deshmukh upheld the orders issued by the eviction officer against the employees occupying residential quarters in the old Air India Housing Colony at Kalina.

“The Appeals are without merit and stand dismissed. Interim Applications do not survive for consideration and stand disposed of. Time of four weeks is granted to the Appellants to vacate their respective premises,” the Bombay High Court said on March 9.