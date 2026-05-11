‘Lengthy dying declaration impossible with 96% burns’: Bombay High Court acquits man sentenced to life for wife’s ‘murder’

It was found that while the woman underwent treatment, two separate dying declarations were recorded – one by an executive magistrate and the other by a police head constable. (AI-generated image)

Bombay High Court news: The Bombay High Court recently acquitted a man sentenced to life imprisonment for allegedly burning his wife to death, observing that the victim had suffered 96 per cent burns and that in such a state, the “lengthy” dying declaration is “highly impossible”.

Noting that painkillers and sedatives had been administered to the victim, Justices Nitin B Suryawanshi and Vaishali Patil Jadhav observed that such drugs were bound to affect her mental condition, thereby raising serious doubts about the voluntariness and reliability of the two dying declarations.

“The deceased (victim) had sustained 96% burn injuries, and the doctor had also stated that her general condition was poor, and it is noted in the medical papers that the patient was uncooperative. In such a state, a lengthy dying declaration is highly impossible, when all the witnesses deposed that the patient was groaning and whining and her movement was blink, which means that her condition was serious and she was in pain,” the May 7 order of the Bombay High Court read.