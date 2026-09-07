7 years after conviction, Bombay High Court spares man from death penalty in rape-murder case

Bombay High Court set aside the death penalty of a man accused of raping and murdering a 24-year-old seven years after he was convicted of the crime by a Sessions Court. (Representational Image)

The Bombay High Court on Monday set aside the death penalty of a man accused of raping and murdering a 24-year-old psychotherapist, seven years after he was convicted of the crime by a Sessions Court. The high court has also ordered his release.

A bench of Justices Bharati H Dangre and Manjusha A Deshpande passed a verdict on appeal by Debashish Nandlal Dhara, who was lodged at Yerawada jail in Pune, against his conviction in the rape-murder case.

“The finding of conviction, and resultantly the imposition of death sentence upon the respondent, Debashish Nandalal Dhara, imposed by the judgment dated October 4, 2019 passed by the Additional Sessions Judge, is set aside. The appellant is set at liberty,” the bench pronounced in the court while acquitting the accused.