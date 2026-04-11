Bombay HC stays Charity Commissioner’s decision to defer Asiatic Society polls, preparation of fresh voters’ list

The Bombay High Court has recently stayed till further orders an implementation of the ‘last-minute’ order of Charity Commissioner Amogh Kaloti that deferred elections to the managing committee of the Asiatic Society in south Mumbai.

The order, passed on March 13, had deferred the March 14 elections and directed the preparation of a fresh list of valid and eligible voters through sub-committees.

Kaloti had stayed the elections with immediate effect, citing “serious questions” regarding the functioning of the managing committee and its members.

The decision in question also addressed reports of several rare books missing from the Asiatic Library. Until a new managing committee is constituted, the Charity Commissioner directed that the Society’s affairs be overseen by an observer and a sub-committee comprising five members.

On April 8, a single-judge bench of Justice Farhan P Dubash passed an order (made available on Friday night), on a plea by former Congress Rajya Sabha member and senior journalist Kumar Ketkar and others, including Vishwas Utagi, Dhananjay Shinde and Swati Datye, challenging the Charity Commissioner’s decision.

The polls were meant to fill 19 vacant seats on the Society’s managing committee, with panels led by Ketkar and former BJP Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe contesting.

Earlier, on March 14, another bench of Justice Jitendra S Jain, while hearing another plea by Deepak Tanaji Pawar, had refused to stay the March 13 order, observing that serious concerns had been raised about the institution’s functioning.

On April 8, Ketkar and others, in their separate plea, claimed that while the March 13 order was passed by the Charity Commissioner based on one Inspector Inquiry report, details of the report were not provided to the Society or its managing committee members and no notice was given to them prior to the March 13 decision in question.

Instead, senior advocate Atul Damle, for the petitioners, argued that the Charity Commissioner issued notice to the Election Officer seeking his presence on March 13 and on the same day a 50-page decision was taken by the Charity Commissioner.

On the other hand, the court noted Additional Government Pleader (AGP) Nazia Sheikh for the respondent authorities was unable to respond and instead sought time to take instructions and file an affidavit in reply.

“In the circumstances, this Court is prima facie satisfied that there is some merit in the submissions of the Petitioner inasmuch as principles of natural justice appear to have been violated by Respondent whilst passing the impugned order without the knowledge and/or prior notice to the Society and/or its Managing Committee and/or without affording them an opportunity of being confronted with the said Report and permitting them to put in a response thereto,” Justice Dubash noted.

Posting next hearing to April 16, Justice Dubash held, “Till then, the operation, implementation and effect of the impugned order dated March 13 shall be stayed.”