Bombay High Court denies interim relief to Viplav Bajoria after nomination rejection for Amravati MLC poll

Bajoria had moved the High Court challenging the Returning Officer’s decision and sought permission to contest the election pending final adjudication of his petition. (File Photo)

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to grant interim relief to former Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLC Viplav Bajoria, whose nomination for the Amravati Local Authorities Constituency election to the Maharashtra Legislative Council was rejected during scrutiny on June 2.

Bajoria had moved the High Court challenging the Returning Officer’s decision and sought permission to contest the election pending final adjudication of his petition. However, after hearing the matter for over one and a half hours, Justice Prafulla Khubalkar declined to grant interim relief.

Also Read | Seat sharing deals are done but alliance parties yet to declare all candidates

Appearing for the State, Government Pleader and Senior Advocate Devendra Chauhan opposed the plea. After considering the submissions and preliminary objections raised on behalf of the Returning Officer and Collector, the vacation court held that it could not, at this stage, permit Bajoria to contest the election.