‘Embellishments not needed’: Bombay HC says Anil Ambani’s defamation suit against Republic TV ‘imminently resolvable’

The Bombay High Court Thursday observed that a defamation suit by businessman Anil Ambani against Republic TV’s reports on his financial transactions was “imminently resolvable” and sought the parties to make efforts to arrive at a resolution of the dispute.

The bench orally said that if the channel was reporting facts from judgments and orders of the court, the “embellishments” could be avoided.

Ambani, in his defamation suit, claimed that the “offending publications and statements” by Republic TV purported to report on regulatory proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Reliance Communications Limited (R Com), Reliance Home Finance Limited, and/or Reliance Commercial Finance Limited.

Ambani claimed he was not involved in the day‑to‑day decision‑making of these companies, yet Republic TV and its editor‑in‑chief, Arnab Goswami, made false claims that affected his reputation.

A single-judge bench of Justice Arif S Doctor was hearing Ambani’s application seeking interim relief against ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, which runs Republic TV.

On April 1, another bench of Justice Milind N Jadhav had said that he was not passing any order without hearing the parties and had orally asked the channel to “keep rhetoric down” and exercise “restraint” till the next hearing.

On Thursday, advocate Mayur Khandeparkar for the plaintiff Ambani claimed that “fair reporting cannot be invoked to justify trying to assassinate someone’s character.”

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“You (Republic TV) are building a public perception about me that just because there is an FIR and the authorities are not arresting me, he (Goswami) will now sit in judgment and get something done. This is what according to my client is the effect of this kind of a narration being based. My client is entitled to challenge FIR. Courts will hear the authorities and decide and they are there to rule on this. But building this kind of public perception against my client and then trying to colour everybody’s mind, is affecting plaintiff’s image,” Khandeparkar argued.

However, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani for the defendant channel claimed that the reports in question were a factual narration of the legal proceedings. He said everything that his client had said was “true” and contained “fair comment”.

“These embellishments need not be there. If you are reporting facts from judgments, orders, please do. There is no question. That is your justification and it is right there. But embellishments over that need not be there. That seems to be the reason… so that you will report in terms of only the orders of the court. Why have embellishments over and above that? Public interest in knowing is one thing. Can you evoke and rouse their interest by adding embellishments is another. Temper needs to little (less or down),” Justice Doctor orally said.

“I am not passing any order of restraint. You (Channel) will report if the occasion to report arises,” the judge clarified.

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“After hearing the advocates at some length, it was my view that this matter was imminently resolvable,” Justice Doctor noted in his order.

After Khandeparkar brought on record certain “per se defamatory” documents, Jethmalani sought that the same shall be furnished to the defendant channel “in an attempt to see whether the defendants could arrive at a resolution of their disputes.” The court accepted this and posted further hearing for April 29.