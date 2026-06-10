Bombay High Court upholds homebuyers’ right to interest for every month of project delay

The Bombay High Court said the Supreme Court, in its judgments "has affirmed that such right is absolute and not contingent upon contractual clauses or force majeure claims."

Homebuyers who choose to stay in delayed housing projects are entitled to interest for every month of delay until actual possession is handed over under the Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA), the Bombay High Court ruled in its June 8 verdict.

The court also dismissed the petitions of Runwal Constructions in a case involving Mulund flats whose possession remained pending for nearly 16 years after the promised handover date.

It added that such a right was “absolute” and it was not contingent upon “force majeure” claims or contractual clauses or terms with the developer.

What is force majeure

Force majeure is a legal principle or a remedy available to an affected party under the contract to seek relief in case of unforeseen events, including war, conflict, and major disruptions, making it impossible to fulfil contractual obligations.