Bombay HC seeks replies from other trustees on Rajesh Mehta’s plea against Lilavati trusteeship termination

The Bombay High Court on Thursday sought replies from the other trustees to an interim plea filed by Rajesh Mehta, seeking a stay on his termination as a permanent trustee of the trust that runs the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre.

Mehta was removed on February 16 by a “majority of trustees” following allegations of financial fraud, intimidation and attempts to usurp control of the hospital in Bandra (West).

The court directed the respondent trustees to file affidavits in reply within two weeks, with Mehta permitted to file a rejoinder within a week thereafter.

A single-judge bench of Justice Milind N Jadhav was hearing Mehta’s interim application in his suit challenging two resolutions passed by the other trustees of the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust for his removal.