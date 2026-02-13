‘First you take a drink, then drink takes you’: Bombay High Court quotes Scott Fitzgerald, denies railways’ relief to man

The applicant’s claim for compensation under the Railways Act, 1989, was rejected by the Railway Claims Tribunal. (Image generated using AI)

Bombay High Court news: The Bombay High Court recently dismissed an appeal filed by a passenger seeking compensation for injuries sustained at a railway station, observing that the claimant was not entitled to relief as he was in a state of intoxication at the time of the incident.

Justice Jitendra Jain, on February 11, upheld the rejection of the compensation claim while quoting author F Scott Fitzgerald, “First you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you.”

While making strong observations on the consequences of alcohol consumption, the court said that alcohol ruins everything and has severe lifestyle consequences.