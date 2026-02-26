Bombay HC rejects govt plea to declare 193-acre Thane land as acquired private forest

"We record that the TMC cannot take a somersault to deprive the company of the compensation in the form of DRC," the Bombay HC observed. (Express File Photo)

The Bombay High Court rejected Maharashtra government’s petition to declare nearly 193 acre land at Manpada-Chitalsar in Thane, as acquired private forest having status of deemed reserved forest under the Maharashtra Private Forests Acquisition (MPFA) Act.

The HC noted that presently around 104 acres of area is acquired, owned and possessed by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and on the actual site, it has constructed 40 metres DP road and municipal bus depot and reserved the land for developing garden, maternity home, park, school, metro rail and small portion (nearly 4 acres) for twin tunnel project, which is at advanced stage.

The TMC, through senior advocate Ram Apte, said that green cover would be maintained and portion of the land covered by greenery will be protected. The civic body added that it was willing to hand over said portion to the state government if it desired to maintain the same.