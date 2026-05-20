Bombay High Court quashes FIR against former state DGP Sanjay Pandey

A special division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Suman Shyam quashed the FIR against Pandey, lawyer and former special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap and others. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed an FIR filed against former Mumbai police commissioner and former DGP of the state, Sanjay Pandey, where he faced allegations of coercion and filing of false FIRS, and forcing a person to give false complaints against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A special division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Suman Shyam quashed the FIR against Pandey, lawyer and former special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap and others.

Pandey through his lawyer, Rahul Kamerkar, had said raised the issue of delay in filing of the FIR in Thane in 2024.