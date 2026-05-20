Bombay High Court quashes FIR against former state DGP Sanjay Pandey

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed an FIR filed against former Mumbai police commissioner and former DGP of the state, Sanjay Pandey, where he faced allegations of coercion and filing of false FIRS, and forcing a person to give false complaints against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
A special division bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Suman Shyam quashed the FIR against Pandey, lawyer and former special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap and others.
Pandey through his lawyer, Rahul Kamerkar, had said raised the issue of delay in filing of the FIR in Thane in 2024.
“There is an unreasonable delay in filing of the subject FIR and there is no explanation at all given for the delayed filing of the same, and the same has only been filed at this juncture against the Applicant (Pandey), only to target the Applicant,” the petition said.
The FIR was filed on the complaint of a businessman, who had said that Pandey reopened a case against him and coerced him into giving false statements. The plea said that while the incidents were said to have occurred in 2021, the FIR was filed in 2024, and there was no explanation for the delay. The petition also said that the acts allegedly related to the jurisdiction of Mumbai which is headed by the Mumbai police commissioner and not the DGP.
The detailed order is yet to be uploaded. Two other cases filed against Pandey by the CBI and ED remain.