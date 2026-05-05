In major relief to HDFC Bank Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed and set aside the Rs 2-crore bribery FIR registered against him based on a complaint filed by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, which manages Lilavati Hospital in Bandra (West).
The trust, through its authorised representative and trustee Prashant Kishor Mehta, alleged that Jagdishan accepted a bribe of Rs 2.05 crore to assist a group comprising Chetan Mehta and other former trustees in maintaining alleged illegal control over the trust.
The trust also sought that the investigation into Jagdishan be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. However, the court held the plea for the transfer would be “premature”. It also set aside proceedings arising out of the FIR.
A bench of Justices Makarand S Karnik and Nitin R Borkar ruled on Jagdishan’s plea seeking the quashing of the FIRs. Earlier, three judges recused themselves from the case, citing their possession of HDFC Bank shares and prior association with the trust.
The Justice Karnik-led bench, which was specially assigned to hear the matter, concluded the hearing and reserved its verdict on October 8, last year.
On May 29, 2025, the magistrate court in Bandra directed the Bandra police to register an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 406, 409, and 420, related to criminal breach of trust and cheating. This was based on a complaint by Prashant Mehta. Two days later, the Bandra police registered an FIR against Jagdishan and six former trustees.
Jagdishan claimed the FIR was a “retaliatory” move, citing ongoing recovery proceedings against Splendour Gems Limited, a company owned by Prashant Mehta’s father. The company had defaulted on loans amounting to Rs 65.22 crore as of May 31 of last year.
Story continues below this ad
Jagdishan also told the high court that the magistrate’s order was “flawed, deplorable and self-contradictory” and that Prashant Mehta was misusing the “facade of Lilavati Trust” to take action against him.
Furthermore, Jagdishan said the “sole reliance on a xerox copy of selective cash records renders the allegations highly suspect”. He added that the “diary’s inherent lack of credibility,” along with the complainant’s failure to produce other convincing evidence or witnesses, “strips the allegations of merit and credibility”.
In August last year, the high court set aside a notice issued to Jagdishan by the magistrate court in Girgaon in a criminal defamation complaint filed by the trust. The court held that the magistrate had issued the notice without following the procedure laid down under the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More