Bombay High Court quashes Lilavati Trust’s Rs 2-crore bribery FIR against HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan

In major relief to HDFC Bank Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed and set aside the Rs 2-crore bribery FIR registered against him based on a complaint filed by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, which manages Lilavati Hospital in Bandra (West).

The trust, through its authorised representative and trustee Prashant Kishor Mehta, alleged that Jagdishan accepted a bribe of Rs 2.05 crore to assist a group comprising Chetan Mehta and other former trustees in maintaining alleged illegal control over the trust.

The trust also sought that the investigation into Jagdishan be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. However, the court held the plea for the transfer would be “premature”. It also set aside proceedings arising out of the FIR.