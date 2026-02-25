Can ‘obedience’ to superior justify an illegal act? Bombay High Court says no, upholds engineer’s compulsory retirement

Among other allegations, the enquiry found that the officer had furnished blank tender forms to contractors who were not duly registered.(Image generated using AI)

Bombay High Court news: Observing that an employee cannot justify illegal acts by claiming obedience to a superior’s orders, the Bombay High Court recently overturned a two-decade-old tribunal order which had set aside the compulsory retirement of a Pune University engineer.

Justice Amit Borkar was hearing a plea filed by the University of Pune challenging the tribunal’s order reinstating one Shashank Balkrishna Bangale with full back wages.

Justice Amit Borkar said that orders from a superior do not dilute statutory compliance. Justice Amit Borkar said that orders from a superior do not dilute statutory compliance.

“In service law, obedience to superior orders is not an absolute defence, especially when the act is plainly contrary to prescribed rules,” the Bombay High Court pointed out in the February 24 order.