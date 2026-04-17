Bombay HC sets April 30 deadline for Patra Chawl rehab flats possession

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed residents of Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon (East) to take possession of tenements in the rehab building by April 30, failing which the vacant flats can be used for public purposes. The HC also raised concerns that in case of illegal transfers of such flats by creating third party rights, the government loses revenue and cited a hotel running on three floors of a slum redevelopment structure in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

A division bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Aarti A Sathe disposed of a plea by Goregaon Siddharth Nagar Sahakari Griha Nirman Sanstha Limited (known as Patra Chawl) over rehab building quality, alleging falling plaster and lift malfunctions.

Siddharth Nagar, housing nearly 672 families, was vacated, and members of the society were entitled to permanent rehousing in rehab tenements. After defunct developer Guru Ashish Constructions (which later faced an Enforcement Directorate case) had defaulted, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) took over project completion responsibility in 2018.

After the HC reiterated stopping transit rent payment from April 1, the residents on April 2 had informed the HC that they were ready and willing to take possession of tenements in the rehab building.

However, on Friday, the court was informed that so far 39 members had come forward and taken possession. Senior advocate Pradeep Sancheti for the petitioner society said that other members were also willing to take possession, which the court said shall be completed on or before April 30. The court asked MHADA to depute an officer and the team to remain daily available at the premises to complete the possession formalities.

The court added that if any of the members are not in need of tenements at the moment, MHADA is permitted to use them for appropriate public housing purposes and whenever such members intend to occupy, he/she can give 3-month advance intimation for the same.

The court also raised concerns over third-party rights created by tenants in MHADA or Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects.

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“There is nothing on record as to how these transactions happen. It is better that the government is benefited by the stamp duty. Because if illegal transfers are otherwise happening, the government is losing revenue,” Justice Kulkarni orally remarked.

Advocate Manisha Jagtap for MHADA said in BDD Chawl redevelopment, one of the flats was kept on Airbnb and after officers came to know, action is being taken.

“Why only Airbnb? In an SRA project building in Bandra-Kurla Complex, there was a hotel running on three floors. The matter was before us,” Justice Kulkarni orally responded.

Disposing of the plea, the HC said no further intervention was required and kept all other contentions of the parties open, which can be raised before the appropriate forum.