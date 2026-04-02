Bombay HC orders speedy decision on visa extension for Yemeni husband of Indian woman on ‘humanitarian’ grounds

Granting relief to a Yemeni national who was detained by the Pune police for overstaying his visa, the Bombay High Court recently directed authorities to decide his visa extension application within eight weeks on “humanitarian grounds”.

The Indian citizen wife of the Yemeni man, who had filed a habeas corpus plea as he was initially detained at a police station, argued that if he was not granted permission to legally reside in India, considering the strife-torn situation in Yemen, he would be separated from his family forever, as he may not be able to see his two children in future.

A bench of Justices Sarang V Kotwal and Sandesh D Patil on March 26 passed an order on the plea by Harjinder Kaur, initially filed seeking release of her husband, Fahd Redhwan Abdullah Saeed, from police detention by setting aside a 2023 restriction order against him not to move out of the premises of the Kondhwa police station.

However, the petitioner’s husband is not under any restriction as on date. The plea sought extension of visa and direction to authorities to decide his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) application at the earliest.

The court noted that the couple got married in 2011 under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, and have two children, and it was “clear that Fahd has been staying with the petitioner and their children in India.”

Advocate Wesley Menezes for the petitioner said Saeed, due to the situation prevailing in Yemen, had to obtain his passport from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and he had also applied for an OCI card in 2023. Menezes also said that after his marriage, Saeed availed a one-year special visa under the “spouse of Indian national”” category, which was valid up to November 2014, and his application for visa extension remained undecided.

Advocate Rui Rodrigues for the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) claimed Saeed’s stay over the years was not based on valid documents; therefore, there were restrictions in granting OCI status to Saeed. However, he stated that authorities have not found any material to show or indicate that Saeed is a threat to national security.

Story continues below this ad

The bench noted the “authorities will have to act within the four corners of law with humanitarian grounds.”

“In this background, it is necessary that the authorities consider the petitioner’s husband’s application for extension of visa, which is pending before them, as expeditiously as possible, keeping in view that he has been residing in India with his family consisting of two young children for many years. Both the children and the petitioner have Indian passports,” the HC noted.

The court said if authorities accepted the visa extension, Saeed can make an OCI application to be considered on an “urgent basis”.

Further, the HC directed that till his application is decided, and in case any adverse order is passed, for a further period of four weeks, the authorities shall not take coercive steps against Saeed.