In January this year, ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival, a division bench of Justices Vibha V Kankanwadi and Hiten S Venegavkar had observed that “despite an unequivocal ban, nylon manja continued to be freely available and widely used” and said “continuous failure of the state government impacts the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.”
(File Photo)
THE AURANGABAD bench of the Bombay High Court, while describing the injuries and loss of lives due to illegal use of nylon manja (kite string) as “unfortunate,” sought details from the state government on the number of cases registered, manufacturing units dismantled, and criminal action taken against the errants.
“Seriousness has to be maintained (by authorities) so that there is some relief, at least during the next season (around Makar Sankranti festival),” the judges remarked.
The court in its March 18 order also took note of administrative action by the state government, including forming of a Special Task Force and appointment of nodal officers and monitoring of e-commerce websites, among others, and said due to its orders the enforcement has begun to take shape.
In January this year, ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival, a division bench of Justices Vibha V Kankanwadi and Hiten S Venegavkar had observed that “despite an unequivocal ban, nylon manja continued to be freely available and widely used” and said “continuous failure of the state government impacts the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.”
While hearing the suo motu Public Interest Litigation initiated in 2020 after taking cognisance of injuries and deaths due to the use of nylon manja, the HC had directed the Director General of Police to constitute a dedicated Special Task Force (STF), among a slew of other directions.
Earlier this month, government pleader A B Girase for the state submitted an affidavit by the police stating measures undertaken by authorities as per the January 9 order.
The affidavit stated that the STF headed by Sudhir Hiremath, Special Inspector General of
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Police, was formed on February 26 to address the illegal manufacture, storage, transport, sale, and online marketing of nylon manja. Nodal officers were appointed across various police units, and instructions were given to Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police across the state for stringent actions.
It was further stated that negligence in implementing directions or any incident due to use of nylon manja will
result in disciplinary action against the responsible officers.
The affidavit further referred to steps to monitor online sale and digital marketplaces and stated that Maharashtra Cyber Cell has issued takedown notices to several digital intermediaries and e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, IndiaMART, Myntra, among other online platforms, directing removal of illegal listings, advertisements, and promotional material related to nylon manja.
Moreover, awareness initiatives are being undertaken by police through social media campaigns, along with reminding kite sellers and distributors of legal consequences, and citizens are encouraged to report illegal sale of nylon manja through the emergency helpline number 112.
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The HC also sought details of actions from municipal authorities. It asked the STF to consider evolving a mechanism to address issues related to compensation to victims and families of the deceased persons to ensure “timely assistance” to them to avoid affected persons approaching courts. Girase said it was considering compensation to be paid through the Chief Minister Relief Fund.
“The court finds this situation to be unfortunate, particularly when the issue concerns public safety and protection of birds and animals from the hazardous effects of nylon manja,” the HC said, and sought “administrative control” by the state government over municipal bodies on actions against illegal sale of nylon manja.
Seeking detailed affidavits from the STF and state government, the bench posted the further hearing to April 15.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More