Bombay HC flags ‘unfortunate’ nylon manja, seeks ‘serious’ steps for safer Sankranti

In January this year, ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival, a division bench of Justices Vibha V Kankanwadi and Hiten S Venegavkar had observed that “despite an unequivocal ban, nylon manja continued to be freely available and widely used” and said “continuous failure of the state government impacts the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.” (File Photo)

THE AURANGABAD bench of the Bombay High Court, while describing the injuries and loss of lives due to illegal use of nylon manja (kite string) as “unfortunate,” sought details from the state government on the number of cases registered, manufacturing units dismantled, and criminal action taken against the errants.

“Seriousness has to be maintained (by authorities) so that there is some relief, at least during the next season (around Makar Sankranti festival),” the judges remarked.

The court in its March 18 order also took note of administrative action by the state government, including forming of a Special Task Force and appointment of nodal officers and monitoring of e-commerce websites, among others, and said due to its orders the enforcement has begun to take shape.