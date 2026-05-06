‘NOC demand at completion stage arbitrary’: HC quashes stop-work notice for Worli buildings near INS Trata

The HC held that the respondent was “under obligation to grant OC” and “it could not issue the impugned stop-work notice” as the buildings were situated beyond the prescribed limits. (File photo)

Terming the insistence on a Navy NOC at the near completion stage “arbitrary” and “illegal”, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed the October 2025 stop-work notice and the denial of Occupation Certificates for two redeveloped buildings near INS Trata in Worli.

The HC noted that the structures lay beyond the prescribed security radius and were legally sanctioned.

The authorities halted construction, claiming the developer had not submitted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Navy, which they said was a pre-condition for structures within the prescribed distance of defence installations.

The bench observed demand for obtaining an NOC at final stage of construction was “arbitrary” and “realistic steps be taken at the right time” by authorities in respect of legal constructions.