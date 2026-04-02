After ‘racial discrimination’ claim in lawyer’s plea, Bombay HC seeks Maharashtra govt reply on Muslim quota scrap challenge

The HC approved the 5 per cent Muslim quota in government and government-aided educational institutions, but stayed its use in private unaided institutions.(File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra Government to reply to a petition filed by a Mumbai-based lawyer challenging the February 17 Government Resolution (GR) scrapping the 5 per cent reservation for Muslims in education, alleging it was made “deliberately and arbitrarily” amid “racial discrimination against minorities.”

On February 17, the state Social Justice Department cancelled a July 7, 2014, Government Resolution (GR) issued under an ordinance that had enabled nearly 50 specified Muslim communities to obtain caste verification and validity certificates under the Special Backward Category-A (SBC-A).

A bench of Justices Riyaz I Chagla and Advait M Sethna was hearing the petition from lawyer Syed Ejaz Abbas Naqvi, who argued that the state was “practising racial discrimination against students of the minority Muslim community,” breaching the petitioner’s and community’s fundamental rights.