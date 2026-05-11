Demolition of B R Ambedkar’s printing press: HC seeks commissioner’s response on police behaviour

The Bombay High Court sought a response from the Mumbai Police commissioner, expressing shock at the “audacity and manner” of the police response on the demolition of the historic Buddha Bhushan Printing Press in Dadar in 2016, built by B R Ambedkar.
The court was hearing petitions on the demolition, including one by Prakash Ambedkar, his grandson.
“We are constrained to express our shock at the audacity and the manner in which the Police responded to the complainants who approached the Police Station. It is rare, if not unprecedented, for the BMC or any Authority to carry out a demolition between 12.00 am. and 7 am. Instead of promptly proceeding to the site and halting what appears to have been an illegal demolition, there was evident inaction on the part of the police,” the bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata said, in an order on April 30.
A response was also sought from the BMC commissioner whether such a permission for demolition and/or taking possession was sought for and if yes, granted. “Whether the demolitions were carried out or permitted to be carried out by the BMC in the City of Mumbai between 12 a.m. midnight and 6 a.m. or this was an isolated case where such a thing has occurred,” the court said.
On the midnight of June 25, 2016, the Buddha Bhushan Printing Press, was demolished. The petitioners told court that there was a dispute among the trustees running the press. Six of them, named as accused by the police, had allegedly under the garb of a false structural audit, “instigated” the BMC to issue a notice, stating that the structure was in a dilapidated condition. The petitioners had said that 300-400 persons had entered the press for the demolition around midnight. Anand Ambedkar, Prakash’s younger brother, who was present at the press rushed to the Bhoiwada police station but help was refused, the court was informed. The demolition continued and valuable documents including those with Dr Ambedkar’s handwriting had been stolen or damaged.
The court noted that the affidavit filed by an assistant commissioner of police on April 28, 2026, was “shocking”. The court said that the officer had given a denial “without understanding the meaning and purport”. The court said that the response sought to justify police inaction by claiming that the complainants did not have requisite documents.
“Rather than acknowledging this lapse, an attempt has been made to justify such inaction by adopting a stance that runs contrary to the basic principles of law,” the court said.
The court directed the commissioner of police to file a detailed reply to the petition, giving names of the officers who were on duty at Bhoiwada police station on that day.