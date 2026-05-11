Demolition of B R Ambedkar’s printing press: HC seeks commissioner’s response on police behaviour

"Whether the demolitions were carried out or permitted to be carried out by the BMC in the City of Mumbai between 12 a.m. midnight and 6 a.m. or this was an isolated case where such a thing has occurred," the court said. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court sought a response from the Mumbai Police commissioner, expressing shock at the “audacity and manner” of the police response on the demolition of the historic Buddha Bhushan Printing Press in Dadar in 2016, built by B R Ambedkar.

The court was hearing petitions on the demolition, including one by Prakash Ambedkar, his grandson.

“We are constrained to express our shock at the audacity and the manner in which the Police responded to the complainants who approached the Police Station. It is rare, if not unprecedented, for the BMC or any Authority to carry out a demolition between 12.00 am. and 7 am. Instead of promptly proceeding to the site and halting what appears to have been an illegal demolition, there was evident inaction on the part of the police,” the bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata said, in an order on April 30.