Mumbai Fire Brigade industrial body, rules Bombay High Court in plea of fireman fired by BMC

The Bombay High Court said that the a separate budget line does not automatically translate into financial autonomy. (Image is created using AI)

The Bombay High Court has recently expanded the protective umbrella of labour laws to the fireman by ruling that the Mumbai Fire Brigade is an ‘industrial establishment’ while hearing a plea against a fireman’s termination.

Justice Amit Borkar was hearing the plea filed by the Mumbai Fire Services Union challenging the industrial court’s 2021 order declaring that the fire brigade department does not constitute an industrial establishment.

Justice Amit Borkar pointed out that in deciding the status of an establishment, focus must remain on substance and not on the labels of the departments. (Image is created using AI) Justice Amit Borkar pointed out that in deciding the status of an establishment, focus must remain on substance and not on the labels of the departments. (Image is created using AI)

“The activities of the department are directed towards fulfilling municipal obligations rather than running an independent enterprise. When all these circumstances are read together, the only reasonable conclusion is that the Fire Brigade is a department of the Municipal Corporation for the purposes of labour law,” the high court said in its February 24 order.