‘Human life and cattle must not go thirsty’: Bombay High Court tells state over Melghat water crisis amid 48°C heat concern

The Bombay High Court said it had been informed that people and cattle in the tribal Melghat area of Maharashtra's Amravati district were going thirsty. (Image generated using AI)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked state government authorities to ensure that “human life and cattle” in 300 villages in the tribal Melghat area of Amravati district in the Vidarbha region do not go “thirsty” amid soaring summer temperatures and that adequate water supply is provided.

This came after the court observed a “contrast situation” before it, with petitioners claiming villages were severely affected due to a shortage of water amid soaring temperatures during the summer season in the area, while the state government claimed there was sufficient water and that water tankers were not required.

The high court said that it was concerned that “each village in Melghat region be supplied with water during the challenging summer” after it was informed that “the temperatures would be further soaring to 48 degrees Celsius in the month of May and June in the Vidarbha region.”