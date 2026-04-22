Amid ‘severe summer’, HC seeks uninterrupted power, water supply in Melghat to prevent deaths
The High Court also directed the government to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity for pumping water considering the severe summer in Vidarbha with temperatures rising up to 47 to 48 degrees Celsius.
The HC observed that the state Public Health department's Principal Secretary, who was appointed as nodal officer to coordinate various issues was absent during the hearing due to election duty in West Bengal. (File)
Raising concerns over deaths in Melghat in Amravati district due to shortage of potable water, the Bombay High Court recently directed the Maharashtra government to take urgent steps to ensure water supply in the region and prevent deaths due to contamination owing to drinking non-potable water.
Hearing PILs over malnutrition deaths of children, pregnant women and lactating mothers in the tribal region, the High Court also directed the government to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity for pumping water considering the severe summer in Vidarbha with temperatures rising up to 47 to 48 degrees Celsius.
A bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Hiten S Venegavkar was on April 15 informed that as per earlier order, state authorities had made payment of over Rs 100 crore due to Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) for water supply schemes in Melghat region and pumping water supply will not continue in uninterrupted manner.
“On this count, we expect that the supply of electricity should be uninterrupted keeping in view that severe summer has set in on the Vidarbha region and Senior advocate Jugal Kishore Gilda for petitioner informs us that the temperatures in Amravati had risen to 43 degrees. We are aware that in the Vidarbha region temperatures in summer, especially in the month of June, rise up to 47 to 48 degrees Celsius,” the HC noted.
Gilda also raised concerns over water bodies drying up and 86 people having been admitted during the last episode of water contamination, which led to 13 deaths.
In response, Additional Government Pleader (AGP) Bhupesh V Samant for the state government said that adequate compensation was paid to the kin of those who died.
“What concerns us is that there are deaths that are occurring due to shortage of potable water. We expect the state to initiate emergent steps to ensure that potable water is supplied to man and life in the Melghat region and deaths due to contamination owing to drinking non-potable water need to be avoided,” the HC noted.
Story continues below this ad
The bench observed that the state government should now become “proactive” and consider the study reports made by its officials over problems noticed in tribal areas “on urgent basis giving it the highest priority”. The Court sought a blueprint for dealing with suggestions made in such reports during the next hearing.
The HC observed that the state Public Health department’s Principal Secretary, who was appointed as nodal officer to coordinate various issues was absent during the hearing due to election duty in West Bengal. HC said it has to adjourn matter everytime due to absence of such instructing officials.
“If this is the way the hearings in these proceedings have to be conducted, a logical end would be far from sight,” the HC observed and sought presence of nodal officers along with other staff during the next hearing on April 29.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More