Amid ‘severe summer’, HC seeks uninterrupted power, water supply in Melghat to prevent deaths

The HC observed that the state Public Health department's Principal Secretary, who was appointed as nodal officer to coordinate various issues was absent during the hearing due to election duty in West Bengal. (File)

Raising concerns over deaths in Melghat in Amravati district due to shortage of potable water, the Bombay High Court recently directed the Maharashtra government to take urgent steps to ensure water supply in the region and prevent deaths due to contamination owing to drinking non-potable water.

Hearing PILs over malnutrition deaths of children, pregnant women and lactating mothers in the tribal region, the High Court also directed the government to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity for pumping water considering the severe summer in Vidarbha with temperatures rising up to 47 to 48 degrees Celsius.

A bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Hiten S Venegavkar was on April 15 informed that as per earlier order, state authorities had made payment of over Rs 100 crore due to Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) for water supply schemes in Melghat region and pumping water supply will not continue in uninterrupted manner.