Bombay High Court raps state government for delaying advocates’ protection law

The PIL claimed that assaults on advocates are on the rise in Maharashtra and need to be curbed. (AI generated image)

Observing that Telangana, Karnataka and Rajasthan had passed laws to protect advocates from violence, intimidation and coercion despite the Central government not having yet passed such a law, the Bombay High Court said that nothing prevented the Maharashtra government from adopting the same approach due to exigencies.

Pulling up the state for giving ‘cold’ replies, the Court said such replies created an impression that it was not serious about implementing the measures for lakhs of advocates.

The Court also slammed the state government for its ‘parochial and pedantic approach’ to the matter.

A circuit bench of the Bombay High Court at Kolhapur of Justices Milind N Jadhav and Nandesh S Deshpande last week heard a PIL filed by the Kolhapur District Bar Association and others, seeking protective measures for over two lakh advocates, claiming that assaults on advocates are on the rise in Maharashtra and need to be curbed.