Bombay High Court raps state government for delaying advocates’ protection law

The PIL was filed after the HC took suo motu cognisance of an incident in which an advocate was allegedly assaulted by a litigant at the Kolhapur district court complex in March.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
4 min readMumbaiJun 27, 2026 08:05 PM IST
advocate law courtThe PIL claimed that assaults on advocates are on the rise in Maharashtra and need to be curbed. (AI generated image)
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Observing that Telangana, Karnataka and Rajasthan had passed laws to protect advocates from violence, intimidation and coercion despite the Central government not having yet passed such a law, the Bombay High Court said that nothing prevented the Maharashtra government from adopting the same approach due to exigencies.

Pulling up the state for giving ‘cold’ replies, the Court said such replies created an impression that it was not serious about implementing the measures for lakhs of advocates.

The Court also slammed the state government for its ‘parochial and pedantic approach’ to the matter.

A circuit bench of the Bombay High Court at Kolhapur of Justices Milind N Jadhav and Nandesh S Deshpande last week heard a PIL filed by the Kolhapur District Bar Association and others, seeking protective measures for over two lakh advocates, claiming that assaults on advocates are on the rise in Maharashtra and need to be curbed.

The PIL was filed after the HC took suo motu cognisance of an incident in which an advocate was allegedly assaulted by a litigant at the Kolhapur district court complex in March.

Last month, the HC said that it would consider whether interim directions were required to safeguard advocates in the meantime as Maharashtra is yet to enact the legislation despite having introduced an Advocates’ Protection Bill.

The Central government had told the HC that its proposed legislation was pending before the Law Commission and would take considerable time.

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On June 18, the bench heard the state government lawyer argue that the state government would like to wait until concrete steps are taken by the Central government to pass a law on a pan-India basis and urged the court to consider ‘prolonging the matter further until the central government takes steps’. The bench observed that the state’s approach, despite substantive directions in its May 8 order, was ‘very pedantic and parochial’.

The HC noted that despite senior advocate Rajiv Chavan, appointed as amicus curiae (friend of the court) to assist in the matter, and advocate Shrikrishna Ganbavale appearing for the petitioners, having sought appropriate guidelines until such legislation comes into force, ‘the state government has chosen to wait’.

The two lawyers argued that no concrete steps had been taken by the Maharashtra government, even as Karnataka, Rajasthan and Telangana had enacted substantive laws.

Chavan had proposed interim guidelines seeking protection for advocates from threats and arbitrary police action, grievance redressal, time-bound probes into assaults, police protection in threat cases, and safeguards to ensure lawyers can discharge their professional duties without fear.

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“If such legislation has been passed in other States, nothing prevents the State of Maharashtra in the present scheme of things and in view of the exigencies brought to its notice from considering passing such a bill…Merely seeking time and keeping the matter pending would serve nobody’s purpose,” the bench noted, adding that the state’s ‘very cold’ reply gave an impression that it was ‘not serious’.

Putting all the parties on notice for the final hearing of the matter on July 24 to consider passing interim directions, the bench noted, “As a Court of law and especially in such matters that affect the larger question of the lawyers’ fraternity, we will have to ultimately test the issue before us and pass appropriate orders.”

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Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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