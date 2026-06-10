No raids against Patanjali Ayurvedic products till further orders: Maharashtra to Bombay High Court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells court that the Centre will take uniform nationwide position on labelling and advertising of Ayurvedic products; next hearing July 2

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 08:25 PM IST
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing a batch of pleas by Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Limited challenging action by Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act.A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing a batch of pleas by Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Limited challenging action by Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act. (File photo)
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The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that its authorities will not carry out, until further orders, the raids and confiscation drives against Ayurvedic products over alleged misleading “indication” labels of Divya Pharmacy, Patanjali Ayurved Limited claiming cure for cancer, diabetes, and other ailments.

The assurance came after the Court asked the Central government to state its position on whether and how indication-based labelling of Ayurvedic products should be regulated across the country.
The state government had recently seized alleged misbranded medicines manufactured by Divya Pharmacy, Patanjali Ayurvedic Limited.

They challenged the seizures conducted across the state and argued that the issue required an all-India policy stand instead of state-level action, after which the HC sought the Centre’s response within two weeks.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing a batch of pleas by Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Limited challenging action initiated by the state government’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act related to labels on Ayurvedic products of the petitioners.

Senior advocate Birendra Saraf, representing the petitioners, claimed that indication labelling has been an industry-wide practice in Ayurveda, therefore, it cannot be construed as misleading and should not be treated as a Patanjali-specifc violation.

“Every possible Ayurvedic drug sold in the market has it (indication labelling). There should not be an unfair condition put only on the petitioners, which takes away their entire plus marketability, while others are permitted to do it,” Saraf argued.

The state’s lawyer, however, denied claims of selective action.

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Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, told the HC that the government intended to take a uniform position on labelling and advertising concerning all the states in the country.

“These are the medicines which are also prescribed by Ayurvedic doctors and the country has recognised Ayurveda as a science of treating patients of various diseases. So, confiscating or any harsh action would also be harmful because the doctors who are qualified to prescribe also will not be able to prescribe. Till the court takes holistic view of the matter, the relief sought by the petitioners can be granted,” he argued.

Chief Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray, for the state, in view of the Centre’s submission, told the court that “Maharashtra government would not precipitate the issue by continuing further raids and seizures, raids and confiscations of manufactured products of Ayurvedic pharmaceutical companies.”

The HC then issued notice to the respondent authorities and sought the Centre’s reply by June 25.

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The court said it would consider the plea for interim relief on merits during the next hearing on July 2.

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Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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