No raids against Patanjali Ayurvedic products till further orders: Maharashtra to Bombay High Court

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad was hearing a batch of pleas by Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Limited challenging action by Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act. (File photo)

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that its authorities will not carry out, until further orders, the raids and confiscation drives against Ayurvedic products over alleged misleading “indication” labels of Divya Pharmacy, Patanjali Ayurved Limited claiming cure for cancer, diabetes, and other ailments.

The assurance came after the Court asked the Central government to state its position on whether and how indication-based labelling of Ayurvedic products should be regulated across the country.

The state government had recently seized alleged misbranded medicines manufactured by Divya Pharmacy, Patanjali Ayurvedic Limited.

They challenged the seizures conducted across the state and argued that the issue required an all-India policy stand instead of state-level action, after which the HC sought the Centre’s response within two weeks.