Bombay High Court raps Maharashtra government: Aid to children’s homes can’t be denied when Ladki Bahin gets funding

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court quoted the late South African president Nelson Mandela, and said: 'We owe our children, the most vulnerable citizens in our society, a life free of violence and fear.' (Image generated using AI)

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court said on Thursday that the Maharashtra government cannot “without any reasonable justification, deny or delay financial aid to” institutions catering to children in need of care and protection, when it was “extending financial assistance to poor women” through schemes including Ladki Bahin Yojana.

The court directed the state government to frame an appropriate policy within six months to provide salaries to deserving NGOs that run children’s homes under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, also known as the JJ Act.

“Such allocation of resources must satisfy the test of reasonableness under Article 14. The State is under higher constitutional obligation to prioritise the welfare, education, and rehabilitation of children, failing which the very object of the Juvenile Justice law would stand defeated and the larger societal interest would be seriously jeopardised. We hope and trust that the state government would act positively in this regard,” a bench of Justices Kishore C Sant and Sushil M Ghodeswar observed.