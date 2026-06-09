Bombay High Court rejects Lilavati Trust’s plea to restrain HDFC Bank, imposes Rs 5 lakh costs

The Bombay High Court ruling came in an interim application by Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust in a defamation suit seeking Rs 1,000 crore in damages against HDFC Bank and others. (File Photo)

In a setback to the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMM Trust), the Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed its interim application seeking to restrain HDFC Bank, its Managing Director and CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, and other employees from levelling allegations affecting the Trust’s image. The Trust oversees Lilavati Hospital in Bandra.

The high court passed a ruling on the interim application in a defamation suit seeking Rs 1,000 crore in damages against HDFC Bank and others for allegedly running a “deliberate and sustained smear campaign” against the Trust, pertaining to recovery and enforcement actions initiated by the bank.

The court observed it was “apparent that each and every measure to derail the recovery (from the trust) has been repelled by courts and yet there has effectively been no recovery at all despite the rule of law working its course”, and the present application was “one more in this long chain of proceedings”.