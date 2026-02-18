Bombay HC lets 16-year-old rape victim terminate 31-week pregnancy, cites SC order on reproductive autonomy

A medical board that had earlier refused termination at this advanced stage of pregnancy filed a fresh report in the Bombay High Court stating that there was no danger to the minor’s life.

By: Express News Service
4 min readMumbaiFeb 18, 2026 12:15 PM IST
Bombay HCThe Bombay High Court directed the girl’s mother to ensure that she was admitted to the civil hospital on Tuesday. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday permitted a 16-year-old sexual assault victim to terminate her 31-week pregnancy, observing that she did not desire to continue the pregnancy and that the medical board found no risk to her life if the procedure was done immediately.

In doing so, the high court referred to a recent Supreme Court verdict of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan based on “identical facts”, which allowed the termination of a 30-week pregnancy of a woman from Maharashtra who was a minor when she conceived.

Also Read | ‘Can’t compel’: Supreme Court allows teen to terminate 30-week pregnancy

Earlier, a medical board of a civil hospital had refused termination at this advanced stage of pregnancy. However, after the high court order, it filed a fresh report with a word of caution “that the Board’s role under the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for non-anomalous pregnancies beyond 24 weeks was to provide medical facts to the court and ‘not to render a recommendation on termination’ “.

The high court bench noted the board’s “initial denial in terminating the pregnancy was consistent with the statutory scheme” and that it was “of the opinion that the case does not fall under its executive jurisdiction; therefore, it required the court’s intervention”.

The bench noted the board gave its “clear opinion” in the February 17 report, “to the effect that if the pregnancy of the minor girl is terminated today, it will not involve any risk to her life”.

‘Under the observation of gynaecologists who ruled out danger’

Advocate Saloni Ghule, appearing for the petitioner, emphasised that the minor girl was in a “state of confusion” and sought that the procedure be carried out in another hospital, which the high court refused to allow. The court stated that it was “well advised” that it be conducted in the same hospital under the observation of the gynaecologists who had opined there was no danger to her life even if the pregnancy was terminated at this advanced stage.

“Looking to the peculiar circumstances involved, when petitioner is not desirous of continuing the pregnancy, which is outside marriage and she herself being minor, is in a state of confusion as to how she will be able to cope up with the situation and, through her mother and the counsel representing her, has exercised her autonomy and right not to deliver a child on completion of the gestation period and is desirous of terminating the pregnancy prematurely,” a bench of Justices Bharati H Dangre and Manjusha A Deshpande observed.

Story continues below this ad

It went on to hold, “Being guided by the authoritative pronouncement (of the Supreme Court) to the aforesaid effect and since we find that the case before us is also of a minor unmarried girl, carrying an unwanted pregnancy and who is not desirous of continuing the pregnancy and who has approached the Court for its termination, we allow the Writ Petition by permitting petitioner to undergo medical termination of pregnancy.”

The high court directed the girl’s mother to ensure that she was admitted to the civil hospital on Tuesday so that the procedure could commence immediately, and asked the hospital to conduct the medical termination procedure “by keeping in mind all the medical safeguards”.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
New Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve...'
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Logan Alexander Paul Pokèmon cards
Rs 1,495 crore for a card! The jaw-dropping story behind Logan Paul's record-breaking Pokémon card sale
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
New Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve...'
Delhi scorpio accident
Delhi Scorpio accident: Sahil dreamt big... after death, acceptance letter arrives from University of Manchester
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Rajpal Yadav
‘Paisa unki marzi ka’: Rajpal Yadav’s desperate plea to Bollywood for work after walking out of jail
Logan Alexander Paul Pokèmon cards
Rs 1,495 crore for a card! The jaw-dropping story behind Logan Paul's record-breaking Pokémon card sale
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
After T20 World Cup fiasco, new Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve this issue quickly’
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
drinking water
The ‘chai’ effect: Why dehydration makes your blood sugar look higher than it is
Gnani AI
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Advertisement
Must Read
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
After T20 World Cup fiasco, new Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve this issue quickly’
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
I am sure Yuvraj Singh would be proud that his namesake has created history, says Yuvraj Singh Samra's father
19-year-old Yuvraj became the youngest to score a hundred in an ICC World Cup — T20 or 50-overs. (PTI Photo)
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Gnani AI
The universe is full of Super-Earths. What makes them special
Astronomers now believe these planets are among the most common worlds in the Milky Way, reshaping our understanding of how planetary systems form. (AI-generated image/OpenAI)
Elon Musk, Tim Cook flag looming ‘global crisis’ amid AI-driven chip surge
AI data centre expansion is straining global DRAM supply, pushing device prices higher.
The ‘chai’ effect: Why dehydration makes your blood sugar look higher than it is
drinking water
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Rs 1,495 crore for a card! The jaw-dropping story behind Logan Paul's record-breaking Pokémon card sale
Logan Alexander Paul Pokèmon cards
Nicki Minaj seen counting money with ‘bestie’ Donald Trump in viral AI images on President's Day
Nicki Minaj with Donald Trump AI images
Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant
Man puts armpit hair in meal at Sydney restaurant
Karnataka old-age home’s ‘divas’ light up internet with Tyla’s Chanel dance: ‘they left no crumbs’
Karnataka Old Age Home Tyla Chanel
Why this ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor secretly pays strangers’ medical bills: ‘No one is coming to change the world’
Kunal Nayyar pay strangers' medical bills of
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement