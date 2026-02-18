Bombay HC lets 16-year-old rape victim terminate 31-week pregnancy, cites SC order on reproductive autonomy

The Bombay High Court directed the girl’s mother to ensure that she was admitted to the civil hospital on Tuesday. (File photo)

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday permitted a 16-year-old sexual assault victim to terminate her 31-week pregnancy, observing that she did not desire to continue the pregnancy and that the medical board found no risk to her life if the procedure was done immediately.

In doing so, the high court referred to a recent Supreme Court verdict of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan based on “identical facts”, which allowed the termination of a 30-week pregnancy of a woman from Maharashtra who was a minor when she conceived.

Earlier, a medical board of a civil hospital had refused termination at this advanced stage of pregnancy. However, after the high court order, it filed a fresh report with a word of caution “that the Board’s role under the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for non-anomalous pregnancies beyond 24 weeks was to provide medical facts to the court and ‘not to render a recommendation on termination’ “.