‘Beyond comprehension’: Court on Rs 22-cr work at Kolhapur’s Kopeshwar Temple

Questioning the proposed expenditure of over Rs 22 crore on a compound wall and a river ghat near the Kopeshwar Temple in Kolhapur’s Khidrapur village, the Bombay High Court last week observed that preserving the 12th-century heritage structure should take precedence. The court also appointed a five-member committee of advocates to inspect the site and submit a report.

“The temple funds cannot be diverted in this fashion,” it observed.

Justices Milind N Jadhav and Nandesh S Deshpande of the high court’s Kolhapur bench made the observation on August 3 while hearing a PIL that sought the preservation, protection and restoration of the heritage site.

The bench said the proposed expenditure on the compound wall and allied works was “beyond comprehension” when the temple itself required urgent conservation.

Justice Jadhav said two huge cracks had developed on the temple’s ceiling—one in the inner sanctum (garbhagriha) and the other at the entrance—and that water was seeping heavily into the temple’s south side.

The judge said he—”as a matter of coincidence”—visited the temple on August 1, during a “heavy downpour”.

The bench also observed that while three of the 48 load-bearing pillars in the temple’s outer Swarga Mandap are damaged, one is supported by metal props installed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and requires “immediate attention”.

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“An element of doubt has been raised from all quarters about the expenditure… A humongous expenditure of Rs 10 crore proposed to be incurred on the compound wall is something which is beyond comprehension to a prudent man, and more so when the amount is drawn from the State’s exchequer. The primary purpose undoubtedly would be to preserve the temple first, which is not even on the horizon.”

The bench also expressed reservations about accepting the “humongous” expenditure of about Rs 12.84 crore on a river ghat being constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). It noted that the ghat was around 200 metres away from the “scope of heritage relic and the temple” and separated by a road.

Temple conservation first, other works later

The bench questioned the authorities whether such an expenditure can be approved from Rs 101 crore earmarked for the restoration of the temple, which it described as an “architectural marvel dedicated to Lord Shiva” and said is known for its “intricate stone carving, unique detailing”.

“We are in disagreement with the Government spending such a humongous amount on such public development even before the immediate measures for temple conservation are addressed,” the bench noted, adding that once the temple was conserved, any remaining funds could be utilised for development works, including the river ghat.

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The bench formed an “independent fact-finding body” of five advocates to inspect the temple site “so that there is no ambiguity” while passing further directions. It asked the ASI and police to provide logistical and security assistance to the “court committee” and sought the panel’s report within four weeks.

The bench posted further hearing in the case to August 31.