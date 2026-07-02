Threats to Justice Patel: Bombay High Court keeps reports in sealed cover, cites 26/11 coverage

The Bombay High Court was hearing a PIL seeking a high court-monitored SIT investigation into the threats and attack against Justice Patel and his family. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the central and Maharashtra governments to ensure investigation reports into threats and the attack against retired Justice Gautam Patel and his family are “not made a matter of discussion and publicity”.

The threats are allegedly linked to a verdict Justice Patel delivered two days before his retirement in April 2024 in a dispute over the religious leadership of the Dawoodi Bohra community. The court directed its registry to preserve the reports in its records in a sealed envelope.

On June 15, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad asked Deven Bharati, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, to monitor the investigation and submit a status report on the threats. The court was informed that Justice Patel had filed a complaint about the threats at the Gamdevi police station in South Mumbai.

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