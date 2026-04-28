Mere joint membership in housing society not same as ownership rights: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court held that merely granting joint membership in a Tenant Ownership Cooperative Housing Society cannot transfer the right or title in the property, and such joint membership cannot be treated the same as ownership rights.

In doing so, the HC disposed of a plea challenging joint membership granted by the Cooperative Societies Registrar in relation to a multi-storied structure in a society in Andheri (East) after the demise of the original owner.

The plea apprehended that once the respondent is shown as a joint member, he may attempt to project his entry as recognition of co-ownership in the land.