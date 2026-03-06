Bombay High Court issues notice to Maharashtra Government over 1-km limit for RTE admissions

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court Thursday issued notice to the Maharashtra Government and the state School Education Ministry over a challenge to a new rule that prevents Right to Education (RTE) admissions beyond the radius of one kilometre from the student’s house.

The petition was filed by Shankar Baburao Atram from Chandrapur district.

In the March 5 order, a Division Bench of Justices Raj Wakode and Anil Kilor noted that the petitioner was a member of the Scheduled Tribe community who sought admission of his son under the 25 per cent quota provided under the RTE Act. However, the bench noted that he was unable to submit his application because no school was available within a one-kilometre radius of his house.