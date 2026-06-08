Bombay High Court grants bail to Sheetal Tejwani in Rs 1,800-crore Mundhwa land deal case

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to businessperson Sheetal Tejwani in connection with an FIR alleging irregularities in a land deal involving a firm linked to NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar. The order paves the way for her release from Yerawada Central Prison.

While the HC had in April declared her arrest in two separate cases registered by the Pimpri and Bavdhan police stations under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police illegal and ordered her release in those matters, it granted her bail on Monday in a third FIR registered at Khadak Police Station in Pune city, in which her arrest had earlier been upheld.

As a condition of bail, the High Court directed Tejwani not to enter Pune revenue district.

Tejwani was booked by the Khadak and Bavdhan police stations in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal involving a firm linked to Parth Pawar, son of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The Pimpri police had also registered offences against her in the Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank loan fraud case, in which she allegedly defaulted on loans amounting to about Rs 20.49 crore.

The FIR registered by Khadak Police Station was later transferred to the Pune city police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Investigators alleged that a parcel of land in Mundhwa, classified as Mahar Watan land and leased to the Botanical Survey of India, was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar is a partner, without the mandatory approval of the state government. The land, reportedly valued at around Rs 1,800 crore, was allegedly acquired for Rs 300 crore. Allegations also surfaced that stamp duty of about Rs 21 crore was either waived or underpaid. However, a Maharashtra government panel cleared Parth Pawar of criminal liability in the matter in February this year.

A single-judge bench of Justice Ashwin D. Bhobe passed the order on Tejwani’s bail application after an additional sessions court had rejected her plea in February this year, describing the matter as an “elite scam”.

Opposing the plea, Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray argued that Tejwani had created rights over the Mundhwa property through documents submitted to the Collector’s office on December 30, 2024, along with a demand draft of Rs 11,000, and subsequently executed a sale deed on May 20, 2025.

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The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the Sub-Divisional Officer, Pune division. Tejwani was arrested on December 3, 2025, and had remained in custody since then.

“Considering the aforesaid facts, the custody of the applicant is not warranted pending trial. This application is allowed on the conditions,” Justice Bhobe said in his order.

During the hearing, Justice Bhobe orally observed that Tejwani’s criminal antecedents appeared “glaring” at first glance. However, the court granted bail by exercising its discretion under Section 480 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which allows courts to grant bail to women even in cases involving serious offences.

Tejwani was directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh along with sureties of the same amount before the magistrate within two weeks. For the purpose of her immediate release, the court permitted her to furnish a cash surety.

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Among the other conditions imposed, the court directed Tejwani not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses and ordered her to surrender her passport within three days of release.

Advocate Ajay Bhise, appearing on instructions from Tejwani, submitted that she would not enter Pune revenue district until charges are framed, except for attending investigation proceedings twice a month and appearing before the magistrate whenever required.