Bombay High Court grants bail to Sheetal Tejwani in Rs 1,800-crore Mundhwa land deal case

Despite observing that Tejwani's criminal antecedents appeared “glaring”, the court granted her bail and barred her from entering Pune revenue district pending trial.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
4 min readMumbaiJun 8, 2026 08:43 PM IST
Bombay High Court bail Sheetal TejwaniThe Bombay High Court has granted bail to Sheetal Tejwani in the ₹1,800-crore Mundhwa land scam case, barring her from entering Pune district. (File Photo)
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The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to businessperson Sheetal Tejwani in connection with an FIR alleging irregularities in a land deal involving a firm linked to NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar. The order paves the way for her release from Yerawada Central Prison.

While the HC had in April declared her arrest in two separate cases registered by the Pimpri and Bavdhan police stations under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police illegal and ordered her release in those matters, it granted her bail on Monday in a third FIR registered at Khadak Police Station in Pune city, in which her arrest had earlier been upheld.

As a condition of bail, the High Court directed Tejwani not to enter Pune revenue district.

Tejwani was booked by the Khadak and Bavdhan police stations in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal involving a firm linked to Parth Pawar, son of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The Pimpri police had also registered offences against her in the Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank loan fraud case, in which she allegedly defaulted on loans amounting to about Rs 20.49 crore.

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The FIR registered by Khadak Police Station was later transferred to the Pune city police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Investigators alleged that a parcel of land in Mundhwa, classified as Mahar Watan land and leased to the Botanical Survey of India, was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar is a partner, without the mandatory approval of the state government. The land, reportedly valued at around Rs 1,800 crore, was allegedly acquired for Rs 300 crore. Allegations also surfaced that stamp duty of about Rs 21 crore was either waived or underpaid. However, a Maharashtra government panel cleared Parth Pawar of criminal liability in the matter in February this year.

A single-judge bench of Justice Ashwin D. Bhobe passed the order on Tejwani’s bail application after an additional sessions court had rejected her plea in February this year, describing the matter as an “elite scam”.

Opposing the plea, Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray argued that Tejwani had created rights over the Mundhwa property through documents submitted to the Collector’s office on December 30, 2024, along with a demand draft of Rs 11,000, and subsequently executed a sale deed on May 20, 2025.

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The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the Sub-Divisional Officer, Pune division. Tejwani was arrested on December 3, 2025, and had remained in custody since then.

“Considering the aforesaid facts, the custody of the applicant is not warranted pending trial. This application is allowed on the conditions,” Justice Bhobe said in his order.

During the hearing, Justice Bhobe orally observed that Tejwani’s criminal antecedents appeared “glaring” at first glance. However, the court granted bail by exercising its discretion under Section 480 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which allows courts to grant bail to women even in cases involving serious offences.

Tejwani was directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh along with sureties of the same amount before the magistrate within two weeks. For the purpose of her immediate release, the court permitted her to furnish a cash surety.

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Among the other conditions imposed, the court directed Tejwani not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses and ordered her to surrender her passport within three days of release.

Advocate Ajay Bhise, appearing on instructions from Tejwani, submitted that she would not enter Pune revenue district until charges are framed, except for attending investigation proceedings twice a month and appearing before the magistrate whenever required.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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