Names deleted during SIR, six of Goa family will be back on electoral roll, Bombay High Court says

The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to restore the names of six members of a family in Goa, who had been deleted from the electoral rolls after their Form 8 applications for a change of address were rejected during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), within 10 days.

According to their petition, the petitioners – Paresh Salgaoncar and his family of five – had moved to a new house in the same Santa Cruz Assembly constituency in North Goa at least eight years ago and were instructed by the booth-level officer (BLO) to submit Form 8 for a change of address. The petitioners had submitted that the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer informed them that their EPICs (Electors Photo Identity Cards) had been deleted from the rolls and, consequently, their Form 8 applications could not be processed. The only recourse available, the petitioners were allegedly told, was to submit Form 6 (which is for new voters), since there was no option in ERONET for reviewing or restoring the deleted EPICs.