Names deleted during SIR, six of Goa family will be back on electoral roll, Bombay High Court says

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely... Read More
- Tags:
- Bombay High Court
The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Thursday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to restore the names of six members of a family in Goa, who had been deleted from the electoral rolls after their Form 8 applications for a change of address were rejected during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), within 10 days.
According to their petition, the petitioners – Paresh Salgaoncar and his family of five – had moved to a new house in the same Santa Cruz Assembly constituency in North Goa at least eight years ago and were instructed by the booth-level officer (BLO) to submit Form 8 for a change of address. The petitioners had submitted that the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer informed them that their EPICs (Electors Photo Identity Cards) had been deleted from the rolls and, consequently, their Form 8 applications could not be processed. The only recourse available, the petitioners were allegedly told, was to submit Form 6 (which is for new voters), since there was no option in ERONET for reviewing or restoring the deleted EPICs.
The petitioners had submitted that this explanation was untenable in law since Form 6 is applicable exclusively to first-time electors seeking fresh inclusion of their names in the electoral roll. As existing electors seeking a change of address within the same Assembly constituency, they were statutorily required to apply under Form 8.
A Division Bench of Justices Amit S Jamsandekar and Valmiki Menezes on Thursday allowed the petition and directed the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the Santa Cruz constituency to include the names of the petitioners in Part 25 of the constituency after confirming their residence, within 10 days of the order.
The counsel for the ECI sought a stay on the High Court order for two weeks to approach the Supreme Court. The High Court rejected the ECI’s plea, stating that the directions in the order pertained to the inclusion of the petitioners’ names as voters in the electoral roll.
During arguments, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had told the court that non-appearance of a name in the draft Special Intensive Revision (SIR) did not mean ‘deletion’ at all. “Since the electoral roll is being prepared afresh, there is no electoral roll from which a name can get deleted. It only means non-inclusion in the electoral roll. That is only a draft to be finalised after following the due process of receipt and decisions on the suggestions and objections. Thus, such non-inclusion in the draft SIR necessitates following of the due process by the elector for the inclusion,” the ECI counsel had argued.
The Election Commission had also pointed out the difference between the Special Summary Revision (SSR) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). “The SIR is an extraordinary, comprehensive mechanism for de novo intensive revision of electoral rolls…Unlike the routine SSR that merely updates an existing active roll, Rule 25(2) of the RER [Registration of Electors Rules], 1960 categorically mandates that where a roll is revised intensively, the process of SIR…it must be prepared afresh from the ground up. A core feature of the SIR is that the Electoral Roll is prepared de novo (afresh),” the counsel for the EC had said.