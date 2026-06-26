Despite earlier orders, police still deny complaint copies: Bombay High Court fines cop

The Bombay High Court also directed the SHO of Wada Police Station to deposit the amount from his salary account within 15 days. (AI generated image)

Expressing concern over repeated instances of the police refusing to provide accused persons with copies of complaints despite earlier judicial directions, the Bombay High Court Thursday imposed a personal cost of Rs 25,000 on the station house officer of Palghar’s Wada police station.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad said such petitions continue to reach the court because officers fail to comply with settled legal requirements.

The bench passed an order on a plea by the accused in an economic offences case, argued through Advocates Manuj Borkar and Prasad Borkar, noting that the Maharashtra Government’s lawyer “cannot explain the refusal.”